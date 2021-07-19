Google is Constructing Its Second “Cloud Region” in India

On July 15, tech conglomerate Google announced that it is broadening its cloud service infrastructure in India, by setting up a second “Cloud Region” in the Delhi-NCR area. The center is to cater to the data needs of customers in India and across the Asia-Pacific region, which are the “fastest-growing markets”.

The Delhi-NCR project will join the existing 25 Cloud Regions network around the world. It ensures that Google Cloud customers will enjoy low-latency and high-performance of their cloud-based workloads and data. The region further opens with three availability zones to protect against service disruptions and offers a portfolio of key products, including Compute Engine, App Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Cloud Bigtable, Cloud Spanner and BigQuery, as explained in a Google Cloud statement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

