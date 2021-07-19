Baidu’s Apollo Robotaxi Heads Out for Service Pilots on Guangzhou Streets

On July 17, Baidu rolled out its Apollo Robotaxi in the streets of China’s southern city Guangzhou. Users can access the self-driving taxi service via the Baidu Map and Apollo GO apps, and board the vehicles from 9:30 to 23:00, at 237 stops across the city. The company is officially running the largest unmanned fleets in China with pilots in Changsha, Cangzhou, Beijing and Guangzhou.

Back in February this year, the Guangzhou government launched a joint initiative with Apollo to set up the MaaS platform, which allows residents to access over five types of self-driving vehicles. Baidu’s Apollo services had serviced over 210,000 passengers by the end of 20, and will expand to 30 cities in the next 3 years.

