Intel to Invest USD 20 Billion Into building Chip Factory Across the EU

Intel plans to invest 20 billion U.S. dollars to build chip factories in a number of EU countries, and is actively lobbying governments, including France and Italy. In addition to seeking financial support, Intel is looking for a 1,000-acre site that can accommodate up to eight chip manufacturing plants. Prior to Intel’s blueprint, the European Union said it will spend money to help double semiconductor production in 2023, accounting for 20 percent of the global market. French officials disclosed that the company is looking for building an ecosystem at its selected site.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

