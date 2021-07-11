Amazon To Build a Self-Driving Delivery R&D Center in Finland

On July 8, e-commerce giant Amazon announced its plan to set up a R&D centre in Helsinki, Finland, to develop technologies for its Scout unmanned delivery robot. At the initial stage, the company aims to employ 24 engineers to work on 3D simulation softwares, as to ensure safety during delivery times. Current hires are for robotics and automated systems engineers. Back in January, Amazon has acquired Finnish firm Umbra specializing in complex 3D modeling. The Umbra team will cooperate with Amazon’s Settle, Tübingen and Cambridge teams to work on Scout, a flagship delivery robot released by Amazon in January 2019. The Scout application is already been tested in four locations in the United States.

