Tesla to Launch “Pure Vision” Autopilot With No LiDAR in June

On May 25, Tesla announced that it will abandon LiDARs and roll out camera-only Autopilot assisted driving system called “Tesla Vision” in its North American Model 3 and Model Y vehicles starting in June. Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed the news on social media, writing that “Pure vision Autopilot is now rolling out in North America. There will be an update of this production release in 2 weeks, then FSD beta version 9.0 (also pure vision).” The statements were released few days after the spotting of Tesla Model Y with a LiDAR installed on the car roof in Florida.

Tesla’s Autopilot 3.0 system currently includes automatic assisted navigation driving capabilities, which can self-drive on highways, parking spaces, and perform automatic lane changes. If Tesla pushes for the above software upgrade packages as scheduled, it will be most important system upgrade since the testing of the Tesla Full Self-Driving (FSD) system started in October last year. Tesla said that the transition to a new camera-centric system may cause temporary restrictions on some functions, such as lane centering and parking assistance, but these issues will be resolved through software updates within a few weeks after the upgrade.

