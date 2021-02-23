Panda Hub Chengdu Appointed National AI Innovation Zone Amongst Eight Other Cities

Policies promulgated by the Chinese government continued to push for the construction of local AI hubs. On February 19, the Ministry of Industry and Information technology appointed five more cities to the country’s National Artificial Intelligence Innovation Application Pilot Zones. The list now includes Beijing, Tianjin (Binhai New Area), Hangzhou, Guangzhou, Chengdu, in addition to Shanghai (Pudong New Area), Shenzhen, and Jinan-Qingdao. Among them, Chengdu shall focus on empowering SMEs and spearheading industries such as healthcare and finance. The scale of Chengdu’s AI industry is steadily expanding. In 2020, there will be more than 550 related enterprises worthy of RMB 20 billion, an increase of 83 percent and 67 percent respectively from 2019. Local government expect that by 2022, the industrial scale will exceed RMB 50 billion. (Source)

