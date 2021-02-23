Daimler Subsidiary Torc Robotics Adopts Amazon Cloud to Develop Autonomous Driving

Torc Robotics, a subsidiary of Daimler AG in charge of commercializing L4 self-driving technologies, has selected Amazon Cloud Services (AWS) as its cloud service provider to meet large-scale data transmission, storage and computing speed requirements. The company is actively preparing for the deployment of autonomous driving truck test fleets in New Mexico and Virginia. As the test fleet grow in size, route numbers, and sensor capabilities, Torc’s engineering teams in US and Germany have an increasing demand for data ingestion and analysis, which can be mete with Amazon Cloud Services’ computation abilities. Torc’s test fleet in New Mexico has already produced Petabyte-level data in public road tests.

We know you don’t want to miss any news or research breakthroughs. Subscribe to our popular newsletter Synced Global AI Weekly to get weekly AI updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

