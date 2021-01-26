Japan: Harvesting Robots to Help Aging Farmers and Shortage of Labor

Recent footage shows agricultural robot co-developed by National Research Institute Agricultural Research Organization, Ritsumeikan University, and automobile parts manufacturer Denso harvesting apples in Japan’s orchards. The robot is pulled by a self-driving golf cart to move through the fields, with three claws attached to two arms to grab and harvest fruits such as apples and pears. Using AI technology, the camera captures colouring and other features to determine if the fruit is suitable for picking. It takes about 11 seconds to obtain one fruit, which is about the same operation speed as a human being. Shinnosuke Kusaba of the National Agriculture and Food Research Organization said, “We would like to make further improvements so that young people are attracted to fruit tree production sites, which have been witnessing aging and labor shortages.” (Source)

