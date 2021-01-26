Chinese AI Firm 4Paradigm Raises $700M for Series D

On January 22, Beijing-based AI firm 4Paradigm announced USD 700 million series D investments from Boyu Capital, Primavera Capital and Hopu Investments. Founded in 2014, 4Paradigm began with delivering full-stack AI solutions to banking clients: it helped clients in the finance industry boost performance in verticals like targeted client-booking, personalized recommendation, application anti-fraud, transaction anti-fraud, overdue or loss warning, liquidity management, smart collection and disposal of non-performing assets. The company’s AI services have now expanded to cover a wide range of sectors including retail, healthcare and logistics.



4Paradigm CEO Dai Wenyuan was a transfer learning expert who served as the principal researcher at Huawei Noah’s Ark Lab. Company co-founder Qiang Yang is the Chair Professor at HKUST in Hong Kong, an ACM fellow, and the founding head of Noah’s Ark Lab which has published over 400 papers in the field. 4Paradigm had received an A round with Sequoia Capital China, A+ round with Sinovation Ventures and B round with Genesis Capital and Zhongwei Capital. In August 2020, 4Paradigm released its flagship AI operating system-Sage AIOS, and a series of products including Sage HyperCycleML, Tianshu and SageOne, forming a product matrix that contained computing power, operating system, production platform and business systems.

