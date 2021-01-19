‘Papers-With-Video’ Browser Extension Adds Video Access to arXiv

A Nepalese machine learning (ML) researcher has introduced a handy browser extension that lets users directly access videos related to research papers published on the popular preprint platform arXiv.



An increasing number of research teams are producing videos to accompany their papers. In many cases, the videos are designed to take the place of traditional in-person presentations at AI conferences, as these have almost all moved to virtual formats due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Such videos can also provide demos and other useful supplemental information on a paper.



Released on January 17, the Google Chrome extension creates a video icon next to the paper title on the arXiv abstract page, identifying and enabling users to directly access available videos related to the paper. It has gone viral on Twitter, receiving over 1k likes and 219 retweets in less than two days.

Excited to release a browser extension "papers-with-video".



– Adds a video icon to @arxiv_org if a video summary is available for the research paper.

– Covers 3.7K ML papers currently



Install: https://t.co/uatAk2Gtir

Paper list: https://t.co/gdK4DSf0HK



Any feedback welcome. pic.twitter.com/CO2fYIgKUC — Amit Chaudhary (@amitness) January 17, 2021

Amit Chaudhary is the ML researcher behind the project. He collected publicly released videos from 2020 ML conferences, which he indexed and reverse-mapped to the appropriate arXiv links via pyarxiv, a dedicated wrapper for the arXiv API.



Originally launched in 1991 as a storage site for physics preprints, the repository took the name arXiv in 2001 and has since been hosted by Cornell University. ArXiv has received close to 2 million submissions across a variety of scientific research fields and has become an essential resource for the timely viewing of new ML papers.



The ‘Papers-With-Video’ extension enables direct video links for 3.7k arXiv ML papers. Chaudhary says he hopes to boost coverage to 8k videos once he figures out how to effectively pair papers and videos that are related but have different titles. He has invited community feedback, and has already tweaked the extension’s functionality based on user comments and recommendations.



Although it is not yet available on the Google Chrome Web Store, the extension, installation guide and additional information can be found on the project GitHub.

Analyst: Reina Qi Wan | Editor: Michael Sarazen; Fangyu Cai

