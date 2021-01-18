Trump Administration Cuts Off Licenses for Huawei Chips Suppliers Including Intel

According to a report from Reuters, the Trump administration has notified Intel among others, that their supplier licenses to Chinese telecommunication giant Huawei have been revoked. This may be the last Huawei sanction imposed by the Trump administration on Huawei, which is the world’s largest manufacturer of telecommunications equipment.



On January 17, Huawei had just released three new notebooks — the Huawei MateBook 13/14 2021 and Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021. The laptops have been upgraded with the 11th generation Intel Core processor based on the 10-nanometer processor. The US government’s cancellation of Huawei supplier licenses for companies including Intel seems to be an unexpected move.



According to news sources, the supplier sanction was made by Corey Stewart, the newly appointed Department of Commerce official by President Trump. In the past year or two, the United States has repeatedly declared that Huawei is a threat to US national security and diplomatic interests. Beginning May 2019, the US Department of Commerce added Huawei to the Entity List, restricting suppliers from providing US products and technology to the company. (Source)

We know you don’t want to miss any news or research breakthroughs. Subscribe to our popular newsletter Synced Global AI Weekly to get weekly AI updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

