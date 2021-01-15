South Korea Expands AI Caregiver Service to Protect Socially Vulnerable Groups

According to news report, South Korea’s Seodaemun-gu will expand the number of “artificial intelligence (AI) caregiver service” target from 200 to 450 from next month. This service uses AI speakers to increase the emotional stability of single-family households, targeting elderly, middle-aged and disabled groups. An AI speaker will play news, weather, music, and chat with residents. In addition, when abnormal signs are detected, such as interruption of conversations for a certain period of time, a “care manager” at the welfare policy office will check the phone safety and make an emergency visit. In an emergency, the AI will also perform the function of requesting emergency rescue and prevents loneliness. The district will invest KRW 275 million for this year to promote this project. Desired residents can apply via visiting the local community center. (Source)

