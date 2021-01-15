Germany launches“AI Breakthrough Hub” funded by the federal and state governments and Hector Foundation

In December 2020, the German Federal government and the State of Baden-Württemberg pledged new AI funding schemes for an “AI breakthrough hub”, with several hundred million euros of investment – including 100 million euros from the Hector Stiftung, a foundation founded and run by SAP co-founder Hans-Werner Hector. Moreover, an AI Breakthrough Hub project will be developed at the Tübingen AI Center, the joint competence center for machine learning of the University of Tübingen and the Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems. This growing AI ecosystem, which includes Cyber Valley and the European Laboratory for Learning and Intelligent Systems (ELLIS), is expected to significantly increase Germany’s appeal to international talent in the field of artificial intelligence. (Source)

