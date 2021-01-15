Toyota and Stanford University Join Hands to Research on Automotive Safety Improvements

On January 14, researcher from Toyota Research Institute (TRI) announce joint efforts with Stanford’s Dynamic Design Lab, to research on automotive safety improvements. The current project draws upon Stanford’s published paper,”Opening New Dimensions: Vehicle Motion Planning and Control using Brakes while Drifting,” in which Stanford researchers demonstrated advanced drifting on MARTY, an electrified, automated DeLorean. Stanford’s experimental results produced a proof-of-concept architecture capable of controlling a rear-wheel drive vehicle in a drift using brakes, steering and propulsion. TRI is now applying this architecture to vehicle platforms, including the GR Supra. (Source)

