Zhou Ming, Assistant Director of Microsoft Research Asia NLP Resigns and to Join Kai-fu Lee’s VC Fund Innovation Works

After working at Microsoft Research Asia (MSRA) for more than 21 years, NLP maverick Zhou Ming’s next stop is VC Fund Innovation Workshop funded by former colleague Kai-fu Lee. Zhou will soon join the Institute of AI Engineering at Innovation Works as the chief scientist. The institute hopes to amalgamate tech, data, research talent and commercial value led by international top scientists, to promote the crossover of AI research and business.



According to an announcement by his own SNS account on December 17, Zhou expressed gratitude towards Microsoft, “After working for more than 21 years, I have learned a lot and I am very grateful. I made two wishes when joining Microsoft from Tsinghua University in 1999: work with Microsoft colleagues to establish a top-tier NLP research group and work with colleagues in the academia to advance China and Asia’s NLP research to world-class. Now it seems that these two goals have been achieved.”



Zhou joined Microsoft in 1999 and soon was in charge of the natural language processing research group. As a decade-long outstanding NLP in China, Zhou’s group at MSRA contributed to Bing search engine with technologies such as word breaker, sentiment analysis, speller, dependency parser, semantic parser and Q&A. His team also created well-known chat-bots like XiaoIce (China), Rinna (Japan) and Tay (US) with a total of 200 million users. Zhou has presented and published over 180 papers at top conferences (including 65+ ACL papers) and NLP journals and obtained 48 international patents. (Source)

