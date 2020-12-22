MSRA Forms “OpenNetLab” Alliance with Top Asian Universities to Advance Network Research

On December 18, Microsoft Research Asia (MSRA) announced the establishment of “OpenNetLab” network in alliance with top Asian academic institutions including Tsinghua University, Peking University, Nanjing University, Lanzhou University, National University of Singapore and Seoul National University. By providing researchers with a universal distributed network testing platform and real network evaluation datasets, OpenNetLab aims to promote AI R&D and application.



According to Dr Zhou Lidong, Assistant Managing Director of MSRA, “The surge in demand for real-time communications such as online conferences, online education, and webcasting last year has all posed huge challenges to the underlying network foundation. The use of AI technology to deal with the unprecedented complexity of the network has become an inevitable trend. Therefore, MSRA Institute and universities have jointly built a new generation of open network platform OpenNetLab to promote the research of a new paradigm of ‘data-centric’ networks.”



The network status dataset of the OpenNetLab platform will be published on GitHub in the future, providing increasingly rich training data and verification data for network research. The coverage area of the OpenNetLab platform will also gradually expand beyond Asia (Source).

We know you don’t want to miss any news or research breakthroughs. Subscribe to our popular newsletter Synced Global AI Weekly to get weekly AI updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

