Spanish Startup to Launch the World’s First Cybersecurity Lab Dedicated for Robotics in Munich

Spanish startup Alias Robotics and ElevenPaths are to set up the world’s first lab dedicated to cybersecurity for robotics in Munich. The lab is part of the investment deal between Alia Robotics and Spanish telecoms operator Telefónica. Alias has already raised €750,000 for the development of its Robot Immune System (RIS) to protect robot systems from cyberattack. The company said it has already detected more than a thousand vulnerabilities in different robots. “Current-day robotics is extremely vulnerable and insecure, just as PCs were 20 years ago, and this is a major problem that has to be resolved,” explained Endika Gil-Uriarte, CEO of Alias. (Source)

