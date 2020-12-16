Japan’s Kobe city utilizes AI to aid unemployment effected by COVID-19

According to report by Japanese media – Effected to prolonged economic impacts of COVID-19, the municipal government of Japan’s Kobe city has spent more than JYP 40 million to develop an AI employment support system “SODAMO” jointly with a career support company. The system incorporates tens of thousands of data bits on job placements, and those seeking a job can register on LINE and answer 40 questions. The AI system will analyze the job seekers’ personalities and values to match with suitable companies. Kobe city plans to launch “SODAMO” soon and aims to re-employ more than 25 people a year using its help. (Source)

We know you don’t want to miss any news or research breakthroughs. Subscribe to our popular newsletter Synced Global AI Weekly to get weekly AI updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

