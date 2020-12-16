Report by IDC and Inspur Shows China’s AI Infrastructure Reaches USD 3.93 Billion in 2020, with YoY Increase of 26.8 Percent

On December 16, market research company IDC and Inspur jointly released the 2020-2021 China Artificial Intelligence Computing Power Development Report. According to report, the scale of China’s AI infrastructure market will reach USD 3.93 billion in 2020, a YoY increase of 26.8 percent. The firms predict that the market will maintain high speed growth and reach USD 7.80 billion in 2024. Among which, AI servers have accounted for about one-third of the global total in 2020.



Five trends will be significant for the near-future:

While AI chips development continue to diversify, GPUs will remain the first choice for data centres, taking up more than 95 percent of the market share;

AI-backed servers will witness rapid growth in the next five years;

AI computing power will gradually expand to the edge devices, and by 2023, nearly 20 percent of servers will be used to process AI workloads on the edge side;

AI cloud services (AIaaS) have become an important driving force in market development, its compound annual growth rate from 2018 to 2024 is expected to reach 93.6 percent;

AI benchmarks such as MLperf, SPEC ML, AI-Rank are providing cost-effectiveness references to enterprises, more are expected to be launched soon.

Moreover, enterprises also face the problems of lack of data required for model training, insufficient computing power infrastructure, and excessive cost of AI application solutions. Higher factors are currently the main challenge facing most companies. (Source)

