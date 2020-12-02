MIIT: China’s Industrial Robot Output in October Increased 38.5 Percent YoY

According to official statistics released by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), from January to October 2020, the nationwide industrial robots production grew to 183,447 units, a year-on-year increase of 21 percent; the operating income of industrial robot manufacturers above designated size was USD 6.02 billion, a year-on-year increase of 2.3 percent, with profits of USD 139.80 million, representing a year-on-year decrease of 58.6 percent. In October, the national output of industrial robots was 21,467 units, a year-on-year increase of 38.5 percent.

