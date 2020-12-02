CMU Professor Eric Xing Appointed President to AI University MBZUAI in UAE

The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), the world’s first graduate-level, research-based AI university, has appointed Professor Dr. Eric Xing as President. Professor Dr. Xing will lead MBZUAI as the first intake of graduate students are set to commence studies in January 2021.



Professor Dr. Xing joins MBZUAI from Carnegie Mellon University in the US, where he most recently served as Associate Department Head of Research at the Machine Learning Department, part of Carnegie Mellon’s School of Computer Science. Additionally, he is the Founding Director of the Center for Machine Learning and Health, Carnegie Mellon University and University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Professor Dr. Xing has also spent time as Visiting Associate Professor at Stanford University, and as Visiting Research Professor at Facebook Inc.



Since launching in October 2019, MBZUAI has achieved several important milestones, including the completion of its state-of-the-art campus in Masdar City and the successful completion of its first admissions cycle. The university recently extended admission offers to 101 students for the first academic year commencing in January 2021. Students accepted into the first cohort were selected from an elite group of 2,223 applicants of 97 different nationalities. Admitted students come from 31 countries.



MBZUAI has a strong board of directors as the world’s first AI university. At the beginning of its establishment, the school announced that the founding board of directors will be chaired by UAE Minister of State Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, and Michael Brady of the Oncological Imaging in the Department of Oncology will serve as the interim president. In addition, the board of directors also includes distinguished professor of Michigan State University Anil K. Jain, Chairman and CEO of Innovation Works Kai-Fu Lee, Director of the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory Daniela Rus. (Source)

