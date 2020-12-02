AI in South Korea’s Asan Medical Center Aids Dermatologists in Detecting 43 Types of Skin Cancers and Diseases

On December 1, Professor Chang Sung-Eun’s team at the Department of Dermatology of Asan Medical Center (AMC) in Seoul has verified a deep learning-based algorithm for detecting up to 43 types of skin cancer and diseases. The AI model performs on a par with human dermatologists, showing a 66.9 percent detection sensitivity and 87.4 percent specificity towards the diseases. “Malignant melanoma is a fatal disease that has shown a five-year survival rate below 20 percent if the tumour spreads to other organs including lung and liver,” explains Dr. Chang Sung-Eun, “We expect this AI algorithm can help in diagnosing and treating patients with skin cancers via periodic self-examination.” (Source)

