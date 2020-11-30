Government Agency DGA Debuts the Thailand’s First National AI Centre

On November 30, as part of the Thai government’s digital transformation roadmap for 2020-22, the Digital Government Development Agency (DGA) has launched the first national AI centre, as a venue for AI tech consulting, network community and creating open sources for AI-based platforms for state agencies. According to DGA chief executive Supot Tiarawut, “DGA has a mission to create digital services and integrate the government’s information with security in place, upgrade digital skills among government personnel to support digital government operations, as well as draw up solutions that could ease the problems in public services through collaboration with partners.”



According to Oxford Insights, Thailand ranked 56th on a government AI readiness index of 194 countries in 2019. “The nation’s ranking dropped to 60th this year as other countries were much more alert about preparing for AI tech adoption”, said Mr. Supot. (Source)

