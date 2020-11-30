Tesla Puts Additional USD 6.3 Million in New Factory; Builds New R&D Center in Shanghai

On November 27, Tesla confirmed to invest an additional USD 6.3 million in Shanghai to build a supercharging pile factory, which is expected be put into production in Q1 2021 at the annual capacity of 10,000 piles. The main product is the V3 supercharging pile. Furthermore, in addition to the existing Beijing R&D center, Tesla will also establish a new R&D center in the Tesla Giga Shanghai focusing on vehicle, energy products and charging development. By the end of 2020, Tesla pledged to open 650 supercharging stations and more than 5,000 supercharging piles in 250 plus Chinese cities.

