Toshiba Debuts Logistic Robot for Overlapping Piled Luggage in Distribution Warehouse

On November 29, Japanese conglomerate Toshiba announced it will launch a logistics robot that accurately recognizes randomly piled luggage utilizing AI in 2021. The new technology recognizes overlapping objects and will be used for unloading and packing. Toshiba believes that the technology will prevent the spread of COVID-19 in distribution warehouses. In August this year, Toshiba announced the investment of US$321 million to set up a new AI centre, in addition to refurbishing its existing R&D centre for the first time in six-decades. The new R&D hub, located near Tokyo and expected to be open by 2023, will house about 3,000 people and focus on AI and quantum cryptography research. Toshiba is a Japanese conglomerate with diverse portfolio, and has pioneered the development of first DVD player and NAND flash memory. (Source)

