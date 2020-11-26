Oracle opens cloud data centre in Dubai to accelerate digital transformation in UAE

Oracle has launched a regional cloud data centre – the Zayed Innovation and Artificial Intelligence Hub – in Dubai. The Zayed Innovation Hub was inaugurated by Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama. The new centre will offer all Oracle Cloud services, including autonomous database and cloud applications. The Dubai Cloud region marks the availability of the 26 Oracle Cloud Regions worldwide, which is part of the expansion plan to have 36 Cloud regions by July 2021.



“Oracle’s second-generation cloud region in Dubai will help accelerate the digital transformation initiatives of organizations across the UAE’ government entities, large enterprise and SMEs, thus directly supporting the country’s economic vision,” said Abdul Rahman Al Thehaiban, senior vice president, Technology, MEA & CEE, Oracle. (Source)

