AI Helps Qatar Make Pre-Emptive Decisions to Secure Food Supply

The Qatar Center for Artificial Intelligence (QCAI) at Qatar Foundation’s Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) is developing the latest AI tools and technologies to enhance food production in Qatar. This involves using satellite imaging through drones, data sets from large farms, and analysis of food supply chains to identify risks and opportunities.



“While Qatar has significantly ramped up its production of vegetables, meat, and dairy products, a large percentage of our food products are still being imported. The availability and stability of food supply are still of particular concern,” according to Dr. Tareq Al-Ansari, Assistant Professor at Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s College of Science and Engineering.



“There is scope for new opportunities within the AI-enabled food system in Qatar, including (a) precision agriculture to manage large farms efficiently; (b) high-quality and nutritious crop breeding; (c) early warning of pest invasion and crop diseases, and (d) increased transparency in food supply chains, with waste minimization and reverse logistics,” added Dr. Al-Ansari. (Source)

