New AI APP by Singapore Government Pledges to Block Scam Calls and SMS

Recent report by telecommunications giant Singtel show that scam calls have doubled from last year and that customers have received more than 5,000 calls so far in 2020. On November 20, the National Crime Prevention Council (NCPC), Open Government Products team (OGP) at the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) jointly launched an APP called ScamShield to flag scams messages through SMS or phone calls. Using an AI-powered keyword filter, the app screens the content of SMS messages, as well as block calls from earlier reported blacklisted numbers. “Only incoming SMSes from unknown contacts will go through ScamShield. (The app) will not scan SMSes from known contacts,” explained the NCPC. (Source)

