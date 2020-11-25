40 Projects Worth Over USD 9 Billion Signed at the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen

On November 24, the World Internet Conference Digital Economy Industry Cooperation Conference was held in Wuzhen, China. 40 cooperations were signed at the conference and the total contract amount exceeded a record high of USD 9 billion. The projects cover a broad range of technologies such as integrated circuits, AI, cloud computing, communications electronics, new materials and other fields.



In 2020, global GDP will fall by about 4.4 percent year-on-year, while the growth rate of the digital economy will have a positive growth of about 0.5 percent. China’s GDP in the first three quarters increased by 0.7 percent year-on-year, and the contribution of the digital economy was close to 90 percent. The World Internet Conference Organizing Committee also launched the “Jointly Build a Community of Shared Future in Cyberspace” initiative, calling on governments, international organizations, companies, technology communities, social organizations and individual citizens to join hands in promoting digital development. (Source)

