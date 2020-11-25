JD.com Set Up JD Exploration Research Institute to Further Research in Six Areas Including AI

On November 25th, at the JDDiscovery-2020 Global Technology Discovery Conference, the Chinese e-commerce giant announced a new research institute to further research in areas including AI, quantum computing, data science, engineering and management, decentralized computing, ethics, and science and art. The Institute will also recruit the top talents from all over the world – It is expected that in the next three years, at least three top international scientists will join in each field. In January this year, JD Group disclosed that company R&D investment in the past three quarters was approximately USD 2 billion, and the number of R&D staff has exceeded 18,000. (Source)

