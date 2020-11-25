TUM Receives EURO 50 Million to Form AI Research Institute in the Construction Industry with Nemetschek Innovation Foundation

The Nemetschek Innovation Foundation will provide approximately EURO 50 million over the next ten years to fund an AI research and teaching institute focusing on construction industry at the Technical University of Munich. The new institute – TUM Georg Nemetschek Institute Artificial Intelligence for the Built World – will focus on conceiving, designing and sustaining the built environment, using technologies such as AI and ML to offer completely new possibilities for ecologically and economically sustainable solutions. In November, TUM has also founded the Munich Data Science Institute (MDSI) as a core element of its TUM AGENDA 2030 with the objective of using the integration of Data Science in specific application fields to leverage new innovation potentials. (Source)

