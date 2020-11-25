China Drafts 14th Five-Year Digital Economy Plan; AI Industry Scale in 1H 2020 Reach USD 11.7 Billion

China is accelerating the preparation of the “14th Five-Year” digital economy plan, which will be the country’s first designated plan for the digital economy. Measures to advance digital infrastructure include setting up an integrated national big data center, continuously improve the utilization efficiency of data centers, and deepen innovative applications of data.

This week at the World Internet Conference and Internet Development Forum, Liu Liehong from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology stated that China’s AI industry has made positive progress. Technology products such as specialized chips, application algorithms, and open-source platforms are continuously improved. Computer vision and natural language understanding applications have also reached a global level. In the first half of 2020, the scale of China’s core AI industry reached USD 11.7 billion, with more than 260 AI companies China has become one of the main centres for global unicorns.

