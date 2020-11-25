Tencent Robot X’s Jamoca Takes on Kung Fu Master Challenge to Walk on Quincunical Piles

On November 20, Tencent Robotics X Lab announced new developments in mobile robot research – the four-legged mobile robot Jamoca. The company displayed robodog Jamoca walking on Chinese quincuncial piles like Kung Fu masters.



The cross-sectional diameter of each cylinder is only 20 cm and the spacing between the cylinders is irregular (ranging from 20 to 50 cm). A Tencent researcher explained that compared with other quadruped robots in the world, Jamoca is the first to challenge walking in smaller foot-space and at higher altitude. Before climbing the quincuncial piles, Jamoca also needs to climb a 60cm tall step that has an inclined angle of 20°.



Addressing this combined challenge, Jamoca must be able to understand the arrangement (position and height) of the cylinder piles, choose the best footing position, while walking steadily and accurately, which requires very good perception, planning and control capabilities.



Tencent Robotics X Lab was established in 2018, dedicated to advancing the research of next-generation robots with human-machine collaboration. (Source)

