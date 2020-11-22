Saudi Arabia to Invest USD 20 Billion in AI and Data by 2030 to Diversify Economy

Saudi Arabia announced a multibillion-dollar investment strategy in artificial intelligence (AI) and data by 2030 to diversify its oil-based economy. The country aims to train 20,000 specialists and experts, have 300 active startups and attract USD 20 billion in national and foreign investment in data and AI. “The strategy aims to make Saudi Arabia the place where the best of data and artificial intelligence is made reality … it sets the foundation and direction upon which we will unlock the potential of data and AI to fulfill our national transformation priorities and establish Saudi Arabia as a global hub for data and AI.” explains Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi, president of the Saudi Data and AI Authority at the Global AI Summit held in Riyadh.



Earlier on October 26, the National Center for Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) of Saudi Arabia has announced a strategic partnership with Huawei on the national AI capability development. NCAI is a branch of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), responsible for promoting the implementation of the national AI strategy, AI innovation and capacity building. (Source)

