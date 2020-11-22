2020 Beijing AI Development Report: 1,500 companies, 4,000 scholars and 40,000 industry practitioners

On November 19, Beijing Zhiyuan AI Research Institute released the 2020 Beijing AI Development Report, showing that Beijing ranks first nationally in 17 areas, including for having the highest numbers of companies and scholars. There are about 1,500 AI-related companies in Beijing, accounting for 28 percent of the country; the number of scholars exceeds 4,000, and nearly half of China’s high-level AI scholars are in Beijing. The city also has a total of more than 40,000 industry practitioners.



The report demonstrates that in recent years, Beijing has introduced a series of measures to promote industrial innovation and development granted its unique competitive advantage. According to incomplete statistics, in 2019, AI-related output value reached approximately USD 26 billion in Beijing, a year-on-year increase of 13.3 percent. In the first half of 2020, influenced by the COVID-19 outbreak, AI-related output value reached approximately USD 14 billion in Beijing, a year-on-year increase of 5.7 percent.

