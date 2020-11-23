Japan’s Fujitsu, AIST, and RIKEN Achieve Highest Speed on the MLPerf HPC BL Processing Benchmark Using Supercomputer Systems

On Nov 19, Fujitsu, the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST), and RIKEN announced a performance milestone in supercomputing, achieving the highest performance and claiming the ranking positions on the MLPerf HPC benchmark. The MLPerf HPC benchmark measures large-scale machine learning processing on a level requiring supercomputers and the parties achieved these outcomes leveraging approximately half of the “AI-Bridging Cloud Infrastructure” (“ABCI”) supercomputer system, operated by AIST, and about 1/10 of the resources of the supercomputer Fugaku, which is currently under joint development by RIKEN and Fujitsu.

Utilizing about half the computing resources of its system, ABCI achieved processing speeds 20 times faster than other GPU-type systems. That is the highest performance among supercomputers based on GPUs, computing devices specialized in deep learning. Similarly, about 1/10 of Fugaku was utilized to set a record for CPU-type supercomputers consisting of general-purpose computing devices only, achieving a processing speed 14 times faster than that of other CPU-type systems. (Source)

