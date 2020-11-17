Conference on Robot Learning (CoRL 2020) Underway, Best Paper Finalists Announced

The 4th Conference on Robot Learning (CoRL) has announced the finalists for its Best Paper and Best System Paper awards. Since launching in 2017, CoRL has quickly become one of the world’s top academic gatherings at the intersection of robotics and machine learning: “a selective, single-track conference for robot learning research, covering a broad range of topics spanning robotics, ML and control, and including theory and applications.”



CoRL 2020 kicked off yesterday and runs virtually through November 18. This year saw 475 papers submitted, a 20 percent rise over 2019. There were 165 papers accepted for a 34.7 percent acceptance rate, up slightly from last year’s 27.6 percent.



Best System Paper Award Finalists

SMARTS: Scalable Multi-Agent Reinforcement Learning Training School for Autonomous Driving

Institutions: Noah’s Ark Lab, Huawei Technologies; Shanghai Jiao Tong University; University College London

Authors: Ming Zhou, Jun Luo, Julian Villella, Yaodong Yang, David Rusu, Jiayu Miao, Weinan Zhang, Montgomery Alban, Iman Fadakar, Zheng Chen, Aurora Chongxi Huang, Ying Wen, Kimia Hassanzadeh, Daniel Graves, Dong Chen, Zhengbang Zhu, Nhat Nguyen, Mohamed Elsayed, Kun Shao, Sanjeevan Ahilan, Baokuan Zhang, Jiannan Wu, Zhengang Fu, Kasra Rezaee, Peyman Yadmellat, Mohsen Rohani, Nicolas Perez Nieves, Yihan Ni, Seyedershad Banijamali, Alexander Cowen Rivers, Zheng Tian, Daniel Palenicek, Haitham bou Ammar, Hongbo Zhang, Wulong Liu, Jianye Hao, Jun Wang

DIRL: Domain-Invariant Representation Learning for Sim-to-Real Transfer

Institutions: University of California, Berkeley

Author: Ajay Kumar Tanwani

Best Paper Award Finalists

Learning Latent Representations to Influence Multi-Agent Interaction

Institutions: Stanford University, Virginia Tech

Authors: Annie Xie, Dylan P. Losey, Ryan Tolsma, Chelsea Finn, Dorsa Sadigh

Guaranteeing Safety of Learned Perception Modules via Measurement-Robust Control Barrier Functions

Institutions: University of California, Berkeley; California Institute of Technology

Authors: Sarah Dean, Andrew J. Taylor, Ryan K. Cosner, Benjamin Recht, Aaron D. Ames

Learning from Suboptimal Demonstration via Self-Supervised Reward Regression

Institutions: Georgia Institute of Technology

Authors: Letian Chen, Rohan Paleja, Matthew Gombolay

Safe Optimal Control Using Stochastic Barrier Functions and Deep Forward-Backward SDEs

Institutions: Georgia Institute of Technology, Stanford University

Authors: Marcus Aloysius Pereira, Ziyi Wang, Ioannis Exarchos, Evangelos A. Theodorou

The CoRL 2020 Award Committee will present its Best Paper Award on Wednesday, November 18, the last day of the conference. All CoRL 2020 paper presentation videos and livestreams can be found on the CoRL YouTube channel.

Reporter: Fangyu Cai | Editor: Michael Sarazen

