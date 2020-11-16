World’s First Smart Freight Air Rail to Land in China’s Qingdao Port

On November 16, the Qingdao Port and Wuhan CRRC Yangtze Group held a signing ceremony for the port’s new intelligent air rail. The new system will be the first international port collection and distribution system equipped with AGV, IGV, unmanned trucks and manned trucks to accurately connect ports, in addition to using 5G, artificial intelligence, big data and other high-tech technologies. It can actualize “zero transfer” between port, land, and railway transportation and break the “last mile” of logistics bottleneck. The first phase of the project is scheduled to be put into operation in June 2021. The construction is expected to be 9.5 kilometers long and has an annual transportation capacity of 1.5 million TEUs. (Source)

