Shenzhen’s First Driverless Metro Line Opens to Traffic in 2021

On November 4, Shenzhen launched the construction of the Automatic Testing Center for Metro Center which is scheduled to be put into operation in June 2021. By then, Shenzhen’s metro line 20 is expected to become the city’s first fully-automated subway line, and metro line 12 and others will apply this new technology to improve the efficiency of urban rail transit. An official in charge of the National Engineering Laboratory for Urban Rail Transit Train Communication and Operation Control explains that fully automatic operation can realize functionalities including unmanned train driving, automatic entry and exit of parking spaces, automatic train washing and recovery of train failures, as well as adjusting operation status depending on passenger traffic. This will reduce operation failure by more than 70 percent compared with manually driven trains, and realize 24-hour uninterrupted transportation services. (Source)

