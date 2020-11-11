ABB Shanghai Future Robot Factory to Open December Next Year with Production Capacity Reaching 100k Units



On November 4, Liang Rui, vice president of ABB Group, revealed that the ABB Shanghai Future Robot Factory project is currently progressing as planned. Liang said that according to the current schedule, the plan may be put into use as early as the end of December next year, and the annual production capacity will reach 100,000 units. The factory will occupy 67,000 square meters and will adopt advanced manufacturing processes including machine learning, digitization and collaborative solutions. In 2018, the Shanghai government and ABB Group signed an MOU on strategic cooperation in industry, energy, transportation and infrastructure. As the highlight of this strategic cooperation, ABB announced an investment of RMB 1 billion to build a new robot super factory in Shanghai, which began construction in 2019. (Source)

