New Report Number Shows AI Patent Applications in China Exceeded 30,000 in 2019

On October 22, the report released at the 2020 Pujiang Innovation Forum Results Conference showed that China published 28,700 AI scientific papers in 2019, an increase of 12.4 percent over the previous year, and its activity in top international conferences in the field of artificial intelligence And the influence continues to increase. During the same period, the number of AI patent applications in China exceeded 30,000, an increase of 52.4 percent over the previous year. From a national perspective, Beijing, Jiangsu, Guangdong and other places published the most research results in 2019. (Source)

We know you don’t want to miss any news or research breakthroughs. Subscribe to our popular newsletter Synced Global AI Weekly to get weekly AI updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

