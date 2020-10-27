Shanghai Aims to Develop AI Industry Clusters and Spearheads Measures in Lingang Free-Trade Zones

On October 27th, the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Information Technology and Shanghai Municipal Finance Bureau launched special funds to focus on developing integrated circuits, artificial intelligence, and biomedicine industry clusters. Last week, the Shanghai Lingang free-trade zone issued policies to advance AI developments, spearheading ten measures including supporting the construction of open source deep learning platforms, open datasets for AI, digital infrastructure optimization and protection of intellectual property rights. For certified national key laboratories and state-level enterprise technology centres, the highest funding support can go up to RMB 100 million.(Source)

