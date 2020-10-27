Saudi Arabia’s National AI Center NCAI Cooperates with Huawei to Develop AI

On October 26, the National Center for Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) of Saudi Arabia announced a strategic partnership with Huawei on the national AI capability development. NCAI is a branch of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), responsible for promoting the implementation of the national AI strategy, AI innovation and capacity building.



According to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Huawei will support NCAI to train Saudi AI engineers and students, explore the creation of an AI capability platform to localize technical solutions, in addition to develop a comprehensive strategy to develop AI skills and capabilities in line with the country’s 2030 vision.



Dr. Majid Altuwaijri, CEO of NCAI, said: “We welcome this partnership with Huawei which seeks to transform the Saudi workforce so that it can utilise the power of data and AI. This will be done through education, upskilling and reskilling of Saudis to create a steady supply of data and AI-empowered talent for the country’s workforce.” (Source)

