Uber to Establish $150 Million Joint Venture with SK Telecom to Expand in South Korea

According to reports on October 19th, South Korea’s SK Telecom plans to split up its ride-hailing department “T Map Mobility” by the end of this year, to create a service company with more than 200,000 drivers and 750,000 taxi users per month. The company will form an online car-hailing joint venture with Uber, who will invest US$100 million to acquire 51 percent stake in the company, to expand services in South Korea and alleviate local competitive and regulatory pressures. Uber will also invest US$50 million in T Map Mobility. The joint venture is expected to start operations in the first half of next year (Source).

We know you don’t want to miss any news or research breakthroughs. Subscribe to our popular newsletter Synced Global AI Weekly to get weekly AI updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

