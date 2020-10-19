Singapore Computer Society Publishes Guide on AI Ethics & Governance Body of Knowledge

On October 16, Singapore Computer Society (SCS) published AI Ethics & Governance Body of Knowledge document, to build on the Singapore government’s voluntary framework for the responsible AI use. The document aims to provide business leaders and IT professionals with a reference guide on ethics related to the development and deployment of AI technology, covering cases, outlines the positive and negative results of adopting AI, and explores the potential of the technology to support a “safe” ecosystem when used correctly.



Its creator SCS is an industry organization, and is based on the professional knowledge of more than 60 experts from multidisciplinary backgrounds. SCS stated at a press conference on Friday that the Bank of Japan’s AI applications were developed based on Singapore’s latest AI governance framework, which was updated in January 2020. (Source)

