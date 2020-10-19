Beijing to Open 100 Unmanned Taxi Stations

On October 10, self-driving taxis began to fully operate in Beijing and the weekly number of orders per day during the peak period has exceeded 2,600, and the daily number of orders at a single station has peaked to 600. According to Baidu, in addition to the 13 pick-up and drop-off stations approved and opened to the public, Beijing will open more than 100 autonomous taxi stops in the future.



At this stage, Baidu’s self-driving taxi service will continue to test trips free of charge, through bookings via Baidu Maps, Baidu, and Apollo GO apps. It is worth noting that for now all riders must be between 18 and 60, which means elderly and children are unable to participate. (Source)

