China’s Automatic Agricultural Equipment and System Sales Increased By 213% YoY in 1H 2020

From January to June 2020, China sold more than 11,700 sets of automatic agricultural machinery and systems, a year-on-year increase of 213 percent. According to officials, automatic agricultural machinery can reduce the use of pesticides and fertilizers by more than 30 percent and increase work efficiency by more than 50 percent, playing an active role in crop cultivation and production. As of September 2020, 12 provinces have set up 18 experimental areas for key food crops such as wheat, rice, and corn, as well as other plantations such as cotton, oil, sugar, fruits, vegetables, and tea. These pilot areas will gradually transfer to unmanned operations. (Source)

Synced Report | A Survey of China’s Artificial Intelligence Solutions in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic — 87 Case Studies from 700+ AI Vendors

This report offers a look at how China has leveraged artificial intelligence technologies in the battle against COVID-19. It is also available on Amazon Kindle. Along with this report, we also introduced a database covering additional 1428 artificial intelligence solutions from 12 pandemic scenarios.

