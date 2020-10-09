PwC-Powered Code Tab Added to arXiv ML Papers

Tired of searching for and copying GitHub links in arXiv papers to find the code? Papers with Code (PwC) is here to help! PwC and arXiv jointly announced their partnership yesterday, unveiling a convenient new Code tab on the abstract page of arXiv Machine Learning articles. PwC says the new feature will make it much easier for researchers and practitioners to access and build on the latest machine learning research.

The shortcut can be found next to “bibliographic tools,” under the abstract paragraph. Authors can add a GitHub link to their official code, and practitioners can add their implementations to the community code. Researchers can simply click the PwC icon in the Actions section of their User page to insert the link.

The announcement was positively received on Twitter, garnering over 5.8K likes and 1.6K retweets. Many in the community believe the code links will help with method reproducibility and availability of new techniques. Some have suggested also adding links for associated Q&A forums and user-annotation versions.

🎉 Papers with Code partners with arXiv! Code links are now shown on arXiv articles, and authors can submit code through arXiv. Read more: https://t.co/kO6zhWAWGH pic.twitter.com/QZj6Nnfx8i — Papers with Code (@paperswithcode) October 8, 2020

The new feature is so far limited to machine learning papers. PwC, whose mission is “to accelerate scientific progress by making research easier to grasp, use and extend,” is working on further development and making the feature available for papers across the broader computer science domain.

Analyst: Reina Qi Wan | Editor: Michael Sarazen; Fangyu Cai

Synced Report | A Survey of China’s Artificial Intelligence Solutions in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic — 87 Case Studies from 700+ AI Vendors

This report offers a look at how China has leveraged artificial intelligence technologies in the battle against COVID-19. It is also available on Amazon Kindle. Along with this report, we also introduced a database covering additional 1428 artificial intelligence solutions from 12 pandemic scenarios.

Click here to find more reports from us.

We know you don’t want to miss any news or research breakthroughs. Subscribe to our popular newsletter Synced Global AI Weekly to get weekly AI updates.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

