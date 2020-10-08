Google, Stanford, & MIT Top NeurIPS 2020 Accepted Papers List

After months marred by controversies over poorly-explained desk-rejects and other problematic aspects of its review process, the 34th Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems (NeurIPS 2020) has finally released its list of accepted papers.



With 38 percent more paper submissions than 2019, this has been another record-breaking year for NeurIPS. A total of 1,903 papers were accepted, compared to 1,428 last year.



The NeurIPS 2020 Program Chairs report that 12,115 paper abstracts were submitted, leading to 9,467 full submissions. After 184 submissions were withdrawn by authors or rejected for violations such as being non-anonymous or exceeding the maximum page count, 11 percent were desk-rejected, leaving 8,186 papers assigned to reviewers. The NeurIPS 2020 paper acceptance rate is 20.1 percent — slightly lower than last year’s 21 percent.



Sergey Ivanov, a research scientist at global tech company Criteo, tweeted an analysis of the accepted paper list that identified Google, Stanford and MIT as the top affiliations with 169, 104, and 98 papers, respectively. The US topped the nation board with 1178 accepted papers, followed by China (259) and the UK (195).

Credit to Sergey Ivanov on Twitter

Some in the Reddit ML community responded to the list of accepted papers with new criticisms aimed at NeurIPS 2020 organizers. A common complaint concerned insufficient paper links, abstracts, videos and tags, which many said makes it hard to navigate the list or find additional information.



NeurIPS 2020 will be a virtual-only event running December 5 through 12.

Reporter: Yuan Yuan | Editor: Michael Sarazen

Synced Report | A Survey of China’s Artificial Intelligence Solutions in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic — 87 Case Studies from 700+ AI Vendors

This report offers a look at how China has leveraged artificial intelligence technologies in the battle against COVID-19. It is also available on Amazon Kindle. Along with this report, we also introduced a database covering additional 1428 artificial intelligence solutions from 12 pandemic scenarios.

Click here to find more reports from us.

We know you don’t want to miss any news or research breakthroughs. Subscribe to our popular newsletter Synced Global AI Weekly to get weekly AI updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

