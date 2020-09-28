US and UK to Forge Partnership in Artificial Intelligence

According to reports by Axios, the Trump administration will announce partnership with the UK on research and development of AI, including issues of explainability and fairness. “We are proud to join our special partner and ally, the United Kingdom, to advance AI innovation for the well-being of our citizens, in line with shared democratic values,” eplained Michael Kratsios, U.S. chief technology officer. (Source)

